Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $251.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.68 and its 200-day moving average is $242.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

