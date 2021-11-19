Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Update

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,241 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

