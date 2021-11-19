Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,549 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

