Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

ETN stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $172.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,037. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average is $156.34. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

