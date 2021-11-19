Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $15.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $651.56. 51,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,567. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.