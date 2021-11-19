Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 41,653 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 23,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

