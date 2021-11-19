Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

NYSE C traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $66.07. 610,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566,146. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

