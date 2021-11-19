Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,159 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,159 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.42. 411,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

