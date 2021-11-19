Level Four Financial LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,397 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 263.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 383,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 278,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.98. 177,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

