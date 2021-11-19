Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,608 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.