Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in October

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Levitee Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price objective on the stock.

Levitee Labs stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608. Levitee Labs has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.

