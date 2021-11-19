Liberum Capital Cuts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,290

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JMAT. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,256 ($29.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,649.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,934.34.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($421.58).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.