Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $128.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

