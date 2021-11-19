LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MSIXF stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. LifeWorks has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

