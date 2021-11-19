Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

