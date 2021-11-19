Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $721.10 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00227083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00090333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.