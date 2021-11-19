loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 7,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,257. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

