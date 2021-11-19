Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) CIO Buys $12,495.00 in Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) CIO Patrick Schafer bought 500 shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,495.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

