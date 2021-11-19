Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

