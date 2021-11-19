Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $9.11 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

