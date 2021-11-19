Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $13,163,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 61,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 15.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 16.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $370.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $238.69 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.