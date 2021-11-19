Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.54. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

