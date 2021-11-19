Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $247.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

