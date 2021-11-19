LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMO opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

