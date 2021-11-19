LPL Financial LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 615.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,047 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $6.09 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

