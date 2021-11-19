LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 211,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $588.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

