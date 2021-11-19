LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,120 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

CENX stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

