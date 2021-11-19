LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.30 Million

Brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $99.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.49 million and the highest is $102.10 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $76.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $385.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $425.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.61 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

