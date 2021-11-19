LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Critical Review

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties 37.16% 7.89% 4.17%

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and LTC Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.49 $95.29 million $1.54 22.30

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus target price of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 48.37%. LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LTC Properties beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

