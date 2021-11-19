Lufax (NYSE:LU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.84.

NYSE LU opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lufax by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after buying an additional 15,765,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,355,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

