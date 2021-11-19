Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report sales of $12.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

