Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.