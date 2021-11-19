MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.88.

MacroGenics stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 15,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

