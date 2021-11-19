Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:M traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 530,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,183,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

