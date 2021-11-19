Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.40. 107,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.