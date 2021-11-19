Maker Price Tops $2,960.15 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2,960.15 or 0.05094120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $158.68 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00227083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00090333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 990,684 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

