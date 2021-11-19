Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 344,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

