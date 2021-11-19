Man Group plc Has $956,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $67.21 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

