Man Group plc Sells 46,261 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,261 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.