Man Group plc Sells 48,839 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,839 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

AEL opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

