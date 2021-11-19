Man Group plc Sells 4,979 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Albireo Pharma worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

