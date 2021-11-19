Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $274.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $274.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.13.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 3,404 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $895,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,792 shares of company stock valued at $11,820,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

