Man Group plc Trims Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,680 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schrödinger by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SDGR opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

