Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

MNTX opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

