Mariner LLC Acquires 9,348 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

