Mariner LLC Buys 24,164 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

