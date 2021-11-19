Mariner LLC Buys 7,146 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after acquiring an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,347,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.