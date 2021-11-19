Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 263,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 101,881.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 32,602 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

