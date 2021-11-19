Mariner LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 408,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 561,490 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 124.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 830,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 315.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 70,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

