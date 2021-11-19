Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 214.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of VOYA opened at $66.58 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.25%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.